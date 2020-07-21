LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There has been no word on any changes from officials with the Kentucky State Fair or Churchill Downs regarding their upcoming events in spite of a surge in cases of the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, Louisville Mayor (D) Greg Fischer questioned how safe events like the fair or Derby would be in COVID-19 case numbers don't flatten out or trend downward.
"Those are, I think, decisions that are going to have to be made as you get very close," Fischer told WDRB. "I mean, if we continue this kind of escalation? No. If it levels off and comes back down? Maybe."
In June, both the fair and Kentucky Derby released plans that included social distancing and limiting the amount of people at the events, among other safety precautions. The plans were approved by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
For the week of June 20, Louisville had 246 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and that number was on a downward trend. Last week, the city had 693 cases, with that number trending sharply up.
"Churchill Downs has done a great job of planning a socially distanced type of event, but we've got a challenge right now in Louisville with the increase in cases with the coronavirus," Fischer said.
Spokespeople for Churchill Downs and the state fair did not immediately respond to questions about whether plans have been adjusted or are remaining the same.
