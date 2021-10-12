LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington scientist is at the forefront of research that could help people with a dangerous virus.
RSV is no longer a virus that's contracted mostly by babies and toddlers. Dr. Mark Adams, who specializes in disease research and prevention, told LEX18 that the elderly population is at risk too, because some of them have COPD, asthma or heart disease that could interfere with respiratory function.
Adams said he and his team are one of 15 groups around the nation looking to slow down RSV with a new vaccine.
"This vaccine has been tested," he said. "It's been brought up and developed and been through its phase one and phase two. And what we see is that there's a preliminary success, if you will. Its efficacy is there."
Adams believes his RSV vaccine trial results could be sent to the FDA for approval sometime in 2022, which, if approved, would be a game-changer for the tens of thousands of Americans who come down with RSV, a good portion of whom require hospitalization.
Adams and his team are always looking for paid clinical trial participants in many areas of their medical research. If you are interested in seeing if you qualify, click here.
