LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As weather warms this spring, more motorcyclists will head onto the roadways.
The Kentucky Driving School is teaching motorcycle safety as more people pick motorcycles as their mode of transportation.
"We have a lot more people wanting to learn how to ride motorcycles or getting back into the motorcycle riding because of fuel prices," James Epley, Vice President of the Kentucky Driving School, said.
Gas prices have dropped from a month ago, from $4.023 per gallon to $3.803 in Kentucky, according to AAA. But those prices still remain well above prices from this time last year, which averaged to $2.707 per gallon in the state.
VROOM!! ⛽️ High gas prices are fueling the idea of purchasing a motorcycle. 🏍 A local driving school is advising you pump the breaks and take some safety classes/trainings to figure out if this type of ride is for you. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/uKLMk69G4p— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) April 15, 2022
Epley said motorcycles could be the cheapest option as gas prices remain high.
"We've had students that have come in and told us that they just bought a Harley or one of the bigger bikes," Epley said. "There were a few people that went through the class and realized even riding one of the smaller motorcycles that we trained on, they realized that motorcycling wasn't for them."
Although motorcycles can be fun and somewhat cost effective, riders are encouraged to be extra cautious when hitting the road this summer. There have already been several motorcyclists killed or hurt in crashes around Louisville.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 5,000 motorcyclists died in motorcycle crashes in 2019. NHTSA said motorcyclist were nearly 29 times more likely than passenger car occupants to die in a crash per vehicle miles traveled.
There are many things that motorcycle riders can do to help stay safe, but protecting your head is the most important.
"It's a safety issue," Epley said. "Everyone should wear a helmet when they're riding a motorcycle."
Drivers of cars and trucks can also help riders stay safe. Epley said motorcyclists are not always the cause of crashes.
The driving school encourages everyone to stay safe and get proper training before getting on the road. It offers lessons for riders, first starting in a classroom setting before transitioning to a skills course, which includes tight turns, quick lane changes and sudden stops.
Kentucky Driving School hosts driving classes in Louisville. To schedule a lesson, click here.
