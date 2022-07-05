LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians have more access to driver's licensing tests.
Kentucky State Police Driver Testing Regional Branches have been established within Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Offices, Gov. Andy Beshear and KSP announced Tuesday.
Kentuckians can make driver testing appointments at any regional office in the state, regardless of their county of residence.
According to a news release Tuesday, House Bill 453 passed transitioning licensing services to the KYTC as the sole issuer of driver and operator licenses.
"We appreciate KSP and KYTC working together to expand driver licensing services to Kentuckians statewide," Beshear said in a news release. "Now that residents can make an appointment at any regional office, our Kentucky families have expanded access to the services they need, making it easier for them to take a written or skills drivers test and obtain a license at one location in one day."
Appointments are available Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, click here.
First-time application for a REAL ID must be made in a person at a Driver Licensing Regional office.
