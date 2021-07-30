LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The city is building a momentum of events and conventions this summer, even with the recent uptick in coronavirus cases, which means more more leisure and tourism dollars are rolling in.
The 2021 Home, Garden and Remodeling Show is the first event scheduled in the Kentucky Exposition Center since the governor announced masks would be required again in state buildings. The Expo Center is a state-owned property, so all vendors and guests will be asked to wear masks indoors.
“We found out that we would have to mask, as would our visitors, and so we’re trying to do what we all do. What we have done during COVID, and we’re trying to pivot,” said Juva Barber, The Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville executive vice president.
The pandemic altered the Home, Garden and Remodeling Show’s usual plans. It is normally scheduled in March, but the BIA of Greater Louisville decided to reschedule for July for health and safety reasons. Even with the new developments of having to wear masks, the group is thrilled to be back.
“We planned this with COVID in mind,” said Barber. “We increased the size of the aisles, we made sure there’s hand sanitizer everywhere, we actually limited the number of booths. But still, it feels great because it feels like a little normalcy has been restored."
Louisville Tourism tracks the impact of events like this to the city. The top 15 events planned this year at the Expo Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center could bring an economic impact of around $150 million.
The follow numbers were provided by Louisville Tourism:
(These numbers do not reflect the impacts of other events planned outside the Kentucky Venues like the Kentucky Derby, which usually brings in $400 million alone in a typical year).
Kentucky Venues hosted 14 events in the month of July, which reported attendance of over 50,000 people. The next events on the Expo Center’s calendar will be the 52nd Street Rod Nationals and then the Kentucky State Fair. All the August events are expected to be a welcomed boost.
“We are going to have over $24 million in economic impact going to the city. That supports our hotels, restaurants, bars, you name it. Having events is the most critical part to the economic recovery of Kentucky,” said Ian Cox, the spokesperson for the Expo Center.
The growth this summer doesn’t even compare to the numbers from 2020, when the hospitality industry was obliterated by the pandemic. And Louisville Tourism expects that growth will continue for the rest of the year.
“We have five events, five major events that take us through November that will attract over a quarter of a million attendees. And I’m not even including the state fair,” said Doug Bennett, Louisville Tourism’s executive vice president.
Bennett added that groups are also considering Louisville for booking events and conventions in 2022 and 2023.
“We have a great product here, and that’s still resonating with our clients both on the leisure and the group side,” he said.
