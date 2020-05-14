LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All Jefferson County in-person voters will cast their ballots in one place during the June primary election: at the Kentucky Expo Center.
This will be an option for people who don't want to mail in their ballots. The County Board of Elections announced the change Thursday afternoon.
The Expo Center will be set up for all of Jefferson County's 623 voting precincts. This was approved by the state's Secretary of Tourism, Mike Berry, the former CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival.
The Expo Center can easily accommodate all of the county's voting day needs, said Nore Ghibaudy, spokesman for the Jefferson County Clerk's office. That includes more than 2,000 different ballot styles, e-polling books, scanners, voting booths, free parking, and ADA accessibility, he said.
While the Expo Center location is solely for Jefferson County residents, voters can expect changes across the state. WDRB was told that no counties will be staffing normal polling locations during the primary.
Election board officials still encourage people to vote by mail.
The state pushed back its original primary because of COVID-19. Kentucky's primary is set for June 23.
