LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gas prices are putting financial pressures on farmers in Kentucky, LEX18 reported this week.
Mike Thornton, a farmer, said it's never been easy, but his diesel costs went up $1,800 this year. The national average for diesel is $5.50 per gallon.
The rise in gas prices increased the price of crops.
"On our larger tractors right now — that will hold 200 gallons of fuel — you're looking at $1,000," Thornton said. "It is going to be devastating if this trend continues."
A tractor that's run for 12 hours during a workday requires to be filled up daily.
Supply chain issues have also caused a 40% spike in the price of fertilizer and other farming essentials.
Some agriculture experts said the price of crops could drop next year, without a corresponding decline in how much it costs farmers to grow them.
