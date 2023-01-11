LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky farmers are feeling the squeeze due to inflation, and they don't see prices going down anytime soon.
John Hymer, the owner of Hymer Feed Company in Lexington, told LEX 18 that the hay itself isn't the problem — it's the cost of getting it to Lexington.
"We've seen almost a double in fertilizer products in previous years, and then of course the diesel going up two and three dollars than what we saw in 2020," said Hymer.
He said some of his equipment is powered by propane — another product that skyrocketed in price, along with fertilizer, in 2022.
To battle inflation, Hymer said he had to start charging about 16% more for his hay.
"We used to charge $10 a bale," he said. "Now we are selling it for $16 a bale."
Most of the hay produced goes toward horse feed, and results in an increase in horse care overall.
"When that price increases it ultimately cuts into their bottom line and they start charging more for boarding or ultimately getting out altogether," Hymer said.
With experts predicting a bumpy economy in 2023, Hymer isn't sure when the "hay fever" will end.
"I don't think it's going to increase much more," he said. "But I am also not seeing a decrease in the future."
