LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Flea Market returned this holiday weekend after a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19.
The 40th annual Labor Day Spectacular takes places from Sept. 3-6 with over 1,000 booths in the Kentucky Exposition Center. There are 800 booths located in the West Wing and 200 booths in the Antique Pavilion.
Admission is free and parking is $10. Shoppers can get $5 cash back for parking with their receipt and any purchase.
The flea market runs from 11 to 5 p.m. on Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.
