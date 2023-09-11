LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky honored a Scott County deputy who was killed in May.
Prior to Kentucky football playing Eastern Kentucky University on Saturday in Lexington, the team held a memoriam for Deputy Caleb Conley, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Interstate 75.
According to police, Conley, 35, stopped Steven Sheangshang on I-75. Sheangshang shot Conley and then took off. Conley died at the hospital and Sheangshang was charged with murder of a police officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, among other charges.
Conley had been with Scott County Sheriff's Office for four years after serving eight years with the U.S. Army. He left behind a wife and children.
A GoFundMe was set up for his family and promoted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office. To visit the GoFundMe, click here.
