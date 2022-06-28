LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nearly $8 million settlement is going to Kentucky's Office of Early Childhood to promote early childhood education.
The money is coming from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday he wants to use the funds to provide developmental screeners for kids up to 3 years old.
The screeners help parents see if their child is meeting developmental milestones, according to a news release.
Beshear's office said for the next three years, it will work with partners to expand the use of screeners to get kids on track early.
The state receives $1.4 million for the Governor's Office of Early Childhood from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement each fiscal year.
The Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement was created in 1998 by state attorneys general and the nation's largest tobacco companies to reimburse states "for past tobacco-related costs" with annual payments.
