LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday released his 2019 tax returns as he urged other elected officials to follow suit.
The governor released the documents in an effort to remain transparent with the public, according to a news release from his office.
Beshear's office also announced the creation of a new web page that will list executive flight details.
"Elected officials must earn the public's trust and demonstrate that they aren't beholden to any special interests. Kentuckians deserve to know their leaders aren't indebted to those whose interests are in conflict with those of the people of the commonwealth," Beshear said in a news release.
The governor, who filed jointly with his wife Britainy, had an adjusted gross income of $151,148 for 2019. That amount includes his time as attorney general and the last three weeks of December as governor. It also includes stock dividends.
The documents also list the Beshears' contributions to the Americana World Community Center in Louisville, the Friends of Family Scholar House, also in Louisville, and the Friends of the Louisville Free Public Library.
In addition to his 2019 tax returns, Beshear also released his 2019 Statement of Financial Disclosure, which elected officials are required to file. It shows two gifts "traditionally received by the Governor of Kentucky," according to a news release. Those gifts include tickets to University of Kentucky baseball games and an honorary membership to the Frankfort Country Club.
Beshear's office said the governor has released his tax returns every year that he has served in an elected position.
His 2019 returns and Statement of Financial Disclosure are in the PDF below. You can also click here to view them.
The governor's office said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman will release her 2019 tax returns "in the coming weeks."
