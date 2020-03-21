LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kentucky's third death related to the novel coronavirus during his daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth on Saturday.
The patient who died was a 67-year-old man from Anderson County, Kentucky. A number of other health factors contributed to the man's death, Beshear said.
The Governor's Mansion will be lit green — "the color of compassion," Beshear said — Saturday night and every night a death related to COVID-19 is reported in the commonwealth.
According to Beshear, there are now at least 87 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, which is a jump from at least 63 confirmed cases reported Friday afternoon. Among the new cases Beshear reported Saturday are a 64-year-old woman from Jefferson County and a 48-year-old woman from Jefferson County, which has at least 27 confirmed cases as of Saturday evening.
Spencer County, Kentucky, also reported its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday. The patient is a 36-year-old man, according to Beshear.
The number of reported cases around the commonwealth will become "more uncertain" as Kentucky's testing capacity increases, the governor added.
"I know those numbers won't line up perfectly," Beshear said. "It's the best that we can do right now. ... We expect new positive cases every day."
State officials are working to have drive-thru COVID-19 testing stations available soon, Beshear said Friday. For now, the governor and Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, continued to advocate for residents to practice social distancing habits.
"This disease is really contagious," Stack said. "It spreads very easy from one person to another. ... You put a whole bunch of people together and you have one infected person, and a whole lot of them get infected, then it's like buckshot: They all scatter and they spread it everywhere they go."
On a positive note, Beshear said both children who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kentucky are recovering. The 8-month-old from Jefferson County who tested positive was never admitted to a hospital and is improving at home, Beshear said. The 6-year-old who tested positive has been released from a hospital and is continuing to recover at home.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.