LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-month-old in Jefferson County has tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear said in his daily update on Wednesday.
Beshear said the infant is in "good condition" and is being treated at home, calling the case "very rare."
Also in his Wednesday update, Beshear said a Montgomery County patient had been released from the hospital, but he did not specify which patient.
"Fear can do more harm to all of us ... Make sure you breathe, make sure you take time for yourself," Beshear said.
Beshear announced nine new cases in his Wednesday update, including an 88-year-old female from Bourbon County, and two new cases in Jefferson County: a woman, age unclear, and the 8-month-old. That brings the state total to 35. Below are the updated case numbers in the state by county:
- Bourbon County
- 66-year-old man (died March 15)
- 88-year-old woman
- Clark County
- 49-year-old man
- Age/gender unknown
- Fayette County
- 40-year-old woman
- 46-year-old man
- 31-year-old woman
- 33-year-old woman (New York resident tested in Lexington)
- 47-year-old man
- 31-year-old man
- Age/gender unknown
- Franklin County
- Person in their 60s (gender unknown)
- Harrison County
- 27-year-old woman (fully recovered)
- 67-year-old woman
- 68-year-old man
- 54-year-old woman
- 60-year-old man
- 51-year-old man
- Jefferson County
- 8-month-old infant
- Woman - age unknown
- 69-year-old man
- 67-year-old woman
- 68-year-old woman
- 80-year-old woman
- 66-year-old man
- 73-year-old woman
- 34-year-old woman
- 54-year-old man
- 74-year-old man
- Kenton County
- 1 case: Age/gender unknown
- Lyon County
- 69-year-old man
- Montgomery County
- 56-year-old man
- 51-year-old man
- Nelson County
- 53-year-old man
- Warren County
- 1 case: Age/gender unknown
- WEDCO Health Department District (serves Bourbon, Harrison, Nicholas and Scott Counties)
- 1 case: Age/gender unknown
Beshear also announced that all charitable gaming licenses will be suspended, meaning bingo will be shut down across the state. The governor says they create large crowds of often at-risk citizens.
Banks will also be updating their hours of operation, as well as lobby access. State officials are urging people to use their bank's drive-thru and do as much banking online as possible. Beshear says banks are strong, but do not make a run on them as paper money can contribute to the spread of germs.
"Don't worry about Real ID. We are past that. That is the least of our worries," Beshear said Wednesday, adding that no one should be flying at this time and he is sure the federal government will push the deadline for the state back.
The governor said he is not yet considering a shelter-in-place order, saying the state needs to focus on social distancing to prevent the need for the order.
These updates come on the heels of Beshear's order on Tuesday for hair salons, gyms, theaters and other public facing businesses to close by 5 p.m. Wednesday. The order does not include businesses that provide essential services, such as grocery stores, gas stations, laundromats, vet clinics, hotels, food processors, auto and home repair businesses, post offices, warehousing and distribution and pharmacies. Those businesses are able to stay open, but must practice social distancing.
Also on Wednesday, RiverLink customer service centers in Louisville and Jeffersonville, Indiana, shut down until further notice. The Jefferson County Clerk's Office has also temporarily suspended in-person transactions, though they will still remain operational online and over the phone. Kentucky officials have also ordered the state's Real ID offices and other driver's licenses branches to temporarily shut down in response to Beshear's directive to limit in-person services to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Ford Motor Company also announced Wednesday that it would close its U.S. factories, including the Kentucky Truck Plant and Louisville Assembly Plant, for a deep cleaning to limit exposure to the novel coronavirus. The closure will lay off more than 12,000 auto workers in Louisville. UAW Local 862 President Todd Dunn said the closure is "good news" for union workers.
"With all the uncertainty and nervousness and anxiety going on, at least that gives them a baseline knowledge of what the company is doing (in response to the virus)," Dunn said.
The Ford shutdown takes effect Friday, March 20, and runs through Monday, March 30.
