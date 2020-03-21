LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A man in Spencer County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to health officials.
The patient is a middle-aged male who is self-isolating and receiving medical care, according to the North Central District Health Department. No other details were given about the patient.
"North Central District and the Kentucky Department for Public Health are working to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the infected individual," the news release states. The North Central District Health Department believes the risk to the public is low at this time.
There are at least 64 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Kentucky.
