FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a bill into law that criminalizes hazing.
His signature to Senate Bill 9 came on Monday, more than a week after the the state House passed the bill on a 96-3 vote.
The law is a response to calls for action after the death of Thomas "Lofton" Hazelwood, a University of Kentucky student. In Aug. 2021, the Hazelwood family sent their son Lofton off to UK, hopeful for his future.
"Lofton was wanting to join the farmhouse and all we've ever heard was it was just a bunch of good old country boys," said Tracey Hazelwood, Lofton's mother.
But just two months later, he was found unresponsive at Farmhouse Fraternity. He died of alcohol poisoning. Authorities said his blood count was .354 -- more than four times the legal limit.
"It's a phone call nobody wants to get and we hope this never happens to anybody else again," Tracey Hazelwood said.
The anti-hazing law creates a felony crime for hazing that results in the death or serious injury of a student. The offense is punishable by up to five years in prison. Also under the law, someone accused of recklessly engaging in hazing would face a misdemeanor charge, punishable by up to a year in jail.
"Children and young people that go to college should...have the ability to have a great time in college and not have the fear of hazing that has been so prevalent over the last few years," said Republican Sen. Robby Mills, of Henderson, the bill's lead sponsor.
Tracey Hazelwood applauded the passage of the bill.
"This law won't bring my baby back, but hopefully it could save other kids," she said.
Now with the law checked off the list, Lofton's family members, who have been wearing "Lofton's Law" shirts to Frankfort, say they're thinking of making new shirts that say, "Lofton's Legacy."
The family also has a foundation, teaches about the dangers of hazing and prays these new penalties keep other kids safe.
"Love your kids every day," said Tracey Hazelwood. "Hug on 'em. Don't ever say goodbye without telling them you love them because it could be the last time you see them."
