LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear urged Americans to unite as they remember those who fell on Sept. 11, 2001.
“We need to remember that we are stronger as a country when we are together, when we are united in purpose and our enemies -- they are not each other," he said. "That we share so much in common, even when we disagree. That we love one another and that there is nothing that we won't do to help one another.”
Beshear led a statewide moment of silence Friday morning to pay tribute to the victims.
He also ordered flags at state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff.
