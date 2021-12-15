LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The heartbreaking devastation in western Kentucky inspired Teresa Boling, executive director of La Grange Main Street, and her daughter to act.
"You always have that hope that it's not as bad as it seemed, but then when the pictures started coming in, in the light of day, you realize that it's much worse than you could've imagined," Boling said. "We were just mourning, trying to figure out what happened and what we could do in the moment."
So they started a Facebook fundraiser for Western Kentucky Red Cross, initially with a $1,500 goal. Since it began Saturday morning, the fundraiser has received more than $470,000.
"Really surprising and miraculous," Boling said. "I mean, it just shows you the power of technology and the power of one post."
La Grange Main Street isn't the only group with a successful disaster relief campaign.
Shop Local Kentucky, based in Lexington, is currently working on more than $10,000 "Kentucky Strong" T-shirt orders. They've raised more than $350,000 so far for the state's tornado relief fund.
"We've always been charity fundraising shirts. That's kind of been a core of our business since the beginning," said Rick Paynter, co-owner of Shop Local Kentucky. "One of our first shirts was a charity fundraising shirt."
Paynter believes the T-shirts give people a tangible way to help, and they are reassured it's going to a local fund.
"We know that that's a trustworthy fund that it's going to, and it's also going to be dispersed to those in need based off of what they need and how they can best get it," Paynter said.
Paynter and Boling both said these efforts are a small part the massive recovery efforts needed in western Kentucky. But the support they've gotten shows how much people care.
“Our hearts are just broken, and we just know that it's not anything that's gonna be over soon," Boling said. "It's going to be a long haul, and we want our Kentucky neighbors to know that we are here for them.”
"We're really, really proud of our efforts," Paynter said. "But at the same time, it's nothing compared to the loss there. So we're just hoping and praying for these people."
Shop Local Kentucky, which has about eight employees, will stop taking "Kentucky Strong" T-shirt orders after Friday, with plans to make the donation Saturday.
Boling has been in talks with the Red Cross and will stop the La Grange fund after it reaches $500,000. From that point, people are encouraged to donate directly to the Kentucky Red Cross.
To see a number of different ways you can help the people of western Kentucky, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.