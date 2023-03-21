LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Beginning in 2024, girls wrestling will be an officially sanctioned sport by the Kentucky High School Athletics Association.
The number of female wrestlers in Jefferson County Public Schools has doubled in the past year, and Doss High School is part of that movement. Girls practice after school for at least two hours, participating in competitions on the weekend.
The season lasts about six months.
"They're really amazing at it," said Cassie Blausey, the leading fundraiser for the Doss High School wrestling team. "There's been a couple of cheerleaders who have joined the wrestling team. It just builds a sense of confidence. They're able to make it their own."
Doss High School is hosting a craft fair to fundraise for the girls wrestling team.
It's happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be more than 40 vendors there.
