LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky High School Athletic Association's Bowling State Championships are happening over three days in Louisville this week.
Monday, everyone got in on the match at Kingpin Lanes in Jeffersontown. The first day of the competition was focused on the Unified and Adaptive competition.
Unified bowling is a team sport where one player with a special need, either physical or mental, is teamed up with another bowler from their team. The bowlers alternate frames, working towards a shared score.
"This tournament is to be able to bowl with my friend. Me and Isaiah, he's been one of the main guys that I really talk to," said Fern Creek bowler Kaleb McConville. "Talking to him helped me come out of my shell, of the anxiety around people, so when I was offered this spot to be his partner I took it immediately."
Sixteen teams from across Kentucky faced off on Monday.
Great Crossing outlasted Fern Creek to take home the championship on Monday. The tournament continues over the next two days, with male and female individual and team championships.
Tuesday morning, the boys teams will compete, followed by boys' singles play in the afternoon. Wednesday will be the same schedule for the girls teams and girls' singles.
