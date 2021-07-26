LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is helping owners find homes for their, horses when they can no longer care for them.
Aging owners, kids growing up and families moving are life changes that often result in horses needing new homes.
"Owners want the best for their horses, but unfortunately, horses often fall through the cracks," said Lori Redmon, KHS president and CEO.
KHS launched the Horses Welcome Initiative which works through two programs.
A $60,000 grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will help horse owners relocate their horses.
Best Hoof Forward is for horse owners who plan to sell their horse and would like KHS to help them get the best possible price.
The Open Pastures program is for owners who prefer to surrender their horse to KHS.
For help rehoming your horse, contact the KHS Equine C.A.R.E. Program at 502-272-1868 or horses@kyhumane.org.
