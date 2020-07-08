LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society's annual walk to raise money for needy animals is going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 26th annual Waggin' Trail Walk for the Animals was originally scheduled to take place in person on Sunday, Aug. 9, in person at Slugger Field. But on Wednesday morning, KHS announced in a news release that the in-person event had been canceled.
Instead, participants are invited to take part in a "virtual" walk sometime between Aug. 7-9. Those who register by July 22 will get a free Waggin' Trail T-shirt.
Participants are asked to invite family and friends to donate toward their fundraising goals as part of their walk. Participants can join as individuals or as teams.
KHS hopes to raise $80,000 for the animals through this charity walk.
"While this year's event will be different from years past, the goal remains the same: to celebrate the companion animals in our lives and to raise money to care for thousands of needy animals who will come to the Kentucky Humane Society this year," Alisa Gray, Kentucky Humane Society vice president of outreach, said in a statement.
The organization plans to host a Facebook Live celebration at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9 and is encouraging participants to share their walk photos on social media using the hashtag #waggintrail.
The Kentucky Humane Society is encouraging participants to shop local by visiting their Virtual Vendor Village online.
"We are grateful to have so many wonderful businesses who are joining us for our virtual Waggin' Trail," Gray said in a statement. "Even though we can't meet in person, we can stand together to help animals in need."
