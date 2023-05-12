LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fast-acting Kentucky inmate saved a fellow inmate's life.
Josephine Filbert said the inmates at the Boyle County Detention Center in Danville had just been served trays when she gave another inmate her extra piece of cake. Shortly thereafter, that inmate started throwing her hands in the air, saying she couldn't breathe.
Filbert jumped into action to give the 26-year-old the Heimlich maneuver.
She was given the Jailers Meritorious Award for her quick actions.
"It happened really fast," Filbert told LEX18. "All I have to say is I give all the glory to God. I was his hands and his feet — his mouthpiece — and it's only through him that it even happened. Because I've never in my life ever gave the Heimlich maneuver before."
After the incident, Filbert said the other inmate hugged her and thanked her for saving her life.
