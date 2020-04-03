LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An instructor at a Kentucky community college has used a 3D printer to craft 50 face shields to help the state fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brent Doty, one of Elizabethtown Community & Technical College's computer-aided drafting and design instructors, has been printing the face shields while continuing to teach eight online classes.
Face shields are among the personal protective equipment that is in short supply across the globe as health care workers scramble to protect themselves from getting infected with COVID-19.
Doty got a shout-out for his efforts from the college on Facebook.
“Let’s give him a hand!” ECTC wrote in its post.
