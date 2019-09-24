LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom has announced a special treat for first responders.
The theme park will provide one complimentary day of admission for first responders, including active-duty police officers, firefighters and Emergency Medical Technicians, according to a news release.
To take advantage of the offer, first responders are invited to show up for one day -- either Saturday, Sept. 28, or Sunday, Sept. 29. After showing proof of identification as an active-duty first responder at the admissions gate, they will be given up to four complimentary tickets for the day, according to Adam Birkner, a spokesman for the park.
"Our first responders give so much to all of us, working long hours and devoting their best efforts to protect the safety and health of this community," said Ed Hart, president and chief executive of Kentucky Kingdom, in a statement.
"Their support of Kentucky Kingdom, which has not wavered since our grand opening back in May of 2014, has also been a key ingredient in the park's success. It is with great pleasure and sincere thanks that we offer them a day to relax and have fun with their families at Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay."
