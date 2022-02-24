LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It might be the middle of winter, but Kentucky Kingdom is looking ahead to warmer days.
The amusement park announced it will open its gates April 30.
The Countdown To Opening Is On!📅: April 30th, 2022What are you most excited to experience again? 🎠 pic.twitter.com/fGQqvamHgV— Kentucky Kingdom & Hurricane Bay (@KentuckyKingdom) February 24, 2022
A few weeks ago, it hosted a job fair to hire up to 1,200 people this season.
New this year, the company is offering to pay for college tuition.
Guests are able to buy season passes now. To do so, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.