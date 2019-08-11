LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom had itself a weekend to remember.
The amusement park reported Sunday that it broke both its single-day and overall weekend attendance records.
According to a release from Kentucky Kingdom, 18,484 people visited the park Saturday, becoming the largest single-day crowd at Kentucky Kingdom since it reopened in 2014.
Attendance eclipsed 32,000 visitors on the weekend, which the park said is also a new record.
"Despite a large crowd, every facet of our park ran smoothly, and it was very gratifying to see so many smiling faces and happy families," park CEO Ed Hart said in a news release. "We are certainly proud of our managers and team members for delivering so much fun to so many people."
