LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom had itself a weekend to remember. 

The amusement park reported Sunday that it broke both its single-day and overall weekend attendance records. 

Kentucky Kingdom's 'Kentucky Flyer' roller coaster

According to a release from Kentucky Kingdom, 18,484 people visited the park Saturday, becoming the largest single-day crowd at Kentucky Kingdom since it reopened in 2014. 

Attendance eclipsed 32,000 visitors on the weekend, which the park said is also a new record. 

"Despite a large crowd, every facet of our park ran smoothly, and it was very gratifying to see so many smiling faces and happy families," park CEO Ed Hart said in a news release. "We are certainly proud of our managers and team members for delivering so much fun to so many people."

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags