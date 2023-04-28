LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime roller coaster at Kentucky Kingdom is being retired.
The days of thrilling riders through loops an drops is over for T-3. Coaster 101 said the theme park announced the decision in an email to annual passholders Thursday.
The inverted coaster opened in 1995 and was originally called the T-2. When the park reopened after a years-long closure, it was refurbished and renamed in 2015.
Kentucky Kingdom hasn't announced if anything will replace the coaster.
