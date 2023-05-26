LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom's Hurricane Bay is opening for the season Saturday.

There will be local artists at the new Sound Waves Stage and fireworks will be on display at the new Summer Blast Firework Show throughout July.

The water park offers wave pools, water slides and a lazy river.

Kentucky Kingdom opened earlier this month.

