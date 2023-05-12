LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom & Hurricane Bay will open its 34th season Saturday with some new, fun opportunities.
Carly Uglow, director of sales and marketing at Kentucky Kingdom, shared some of the changes Friday on WDRB Mornings, including extended hours, ride changes and fireworks shows.There are additional food offerings this year including Ehrler's Ice Cream and a new nacho stand.
Nearly 1,200 staff members are working at the park at a variety of positions like maintenance, ride operators and vendors.
Pay ranges from $14 to $20 per hour, and applicants must be at least 16 years old. Some positions require a minimum age of 18 or 20. To apply, click here.
Earlier this spring, Kentucky Kingdom announced its popular T-3 rollercoaster has been retired. The inverted coaster opened in 1995 and was originally called the T-2. When the park reopened after a years-long closure, it was refurbished and renamed in 2015. The amusement park has no plans to replace the roller coaster with another ride.
To buy single-day tickets or season passes to Kentucky Kingdom, click here.
