LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's house majority floor leader is back home after recovering from a serious illness.

John "Bam" Carney was hospitalized more than a year ago. He got sick on Christmas 2019 and was diagnosed with pancreatitis, which led to several life-threatening complications. 

He has undergone several surgeries.

Over the weekend, State Senator Max Wise posted on Twitter about it being a wonderful day because Carney had returned home to Taylor County.

The senator was greeted by a massive sign in his yard welcoming him home. 

