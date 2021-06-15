LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's house majority floor leader is back home after recovering from a serious illness.
John "Bam" Carney was hospitalized more than a year ago. He got sick on Christmas 2019 and was diagnosed with pancreatitis, which led to several life-threatening complications.
He has undergone several surgeries.
Over the weekend, State Senator Max Wise posted on Twitter about it being a wonderful day because Carney had returned home to Taylor County.
A wonderful day to celebrate! Prayers for continued recovery & therapy for @BamCarney who is back home. Bam, his family, his friends, his colleagues & the community at large are a testament to faith & prayer. Welcome back home to Taylor County, Bam. pic.twitter.com/ginb5SWyit— Max Wise (@maxwellwise) June 12, 2021
The senator was greeted by a massive sign in his yard welcoming him home.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.