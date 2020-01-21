FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky has said "amen" to teaching about the Bible in public schools. But one state lawmaker now wants students to open other scriptures as well.
House Bill 243, filed by Rep. McKenzie Cantrell would change the state's 2017 Bible Literacy Law to allow public schools to teach about other religions, too.
“I represent a lot of immigrants, a lot of people of various faiths,” Cantrell told WDRB News. “And they want to be included, and they do not want religion to be thrust upon their children in public schools. I totally understand that.”
Cantrell, a Louisville Democrat, said her purpose is not to be divisive, but to broaden the scope of the law.
“The bill would include other religious texts besides the Bible, something akin to a world history or world religion course,” she said.
Cantrell pointed out that JCPS and many other school districts have opted out of teaching Bible courses.
“Really, this new law could be used more if other religious texts were a part of the law,” said Cantrell.
Rep. Kevin Bratcher said he would probably not support amending the Bible bill because it would defeat the purpose, which is to teach students about the Bible's unique impact on American history and culture.
“I can't imagine another book being more historically attached to America than the Bible,” Bratcher said.
The Louisville Republican said he could possibly get behind a separate, stand-alone bill allowing teaching about other religions, but would not support changing the original law.
“Religions have played a big part of our story in America, but none more than the Holy Bible,” he said.
Cantrell, who voted against the original bill, still has constitutional concerns.
“I think there's a lot of value to the Bible. As a Christian, I say that. But we also have to be careful ... sometimes it’s disrespectful for government to get involved in religion.”
Cantrell acknowledged that her bill has almost no chance of passing this session, but said she hopes to start a valuable conversation.
