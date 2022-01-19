FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee was presented Wednesday with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's budget, and unusually, there is extra money to spend from 2022-24.
One hurdle, though, is the question of whether the current positive economic outlook is facade because of stimulus checks and other federal boosts.
"We also know the feds has pumped $4 trillion to $6 trillion into the economy," Sen. Stephen West (R-Paris) said. "What if that kind of zaps the economy?"
Under Beshear's plan, teachers would get a 5% pay increase and there would be universal full-day Kindergarten and pre-K for all Kentucky 4-year-olds.
For public safety, he wants to help with the Kentucky State Police deficit, providing a $15,000 raise for troopers and funding body cameras for KSP.
Beshear said especially because of the pandemic, the health care industry needs to see financial returns. He wants more money going into local health departments and incentives to help with the nursing shortage.
State Budget Director John Hicks defended the economy, saying federal boosts are long gone.
"Those things did the job," he said. "They bridged through the pandemic recession. "No national forecast that we have seen is predicting a dip."
Sen. Danny Carroll (R-Benton) wasn't convinced.
"It's hard to really argue that it's an accurate portrayal of where our economy actually is right now," Benton said.
Another concern centers around the money to solve workforce shortages. Hicks said there's no one answer but added that universal pre-K and programs to jobs to young adults after they graduate school will help.
"There's some change in culture out there," Hicks said. "We will all struggle with how to attract the workforce back."
Wednesday's meeting in Frankfort was only the beginning. The General Assembly is on day 11, less than a quarter of the way into its 60-day session.
