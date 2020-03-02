LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A recent nationwide study ranks Kentucky as first in fentanyl use, a sign that the opioid crisis is far from over.
The specialize laboratory called Millennium Health tracked more than 1 million urine drug tests between 2015 and 2019.
“Across our commonwealth, what the results show really mirrors what we’re seeing on the front lines here,” said Scott Hesseltine, the vice president of addiction services at Centerstone. “Fentanyl usage is continuing to be a problem in our community. In fact, the results were stunning.”
Hesseltine said the study showed Kentucky saw an increase of nearly 700% in fentanyl use. It also showed the use of methamphetamine is on the rise.
“The opioid epidemic began in this region, and we tend to lead the nation in some of these trends,” he said.
Hesseltine calls fentanyl the third wave of the opioid epidemic. First there was prescription drugs, then there was heroin.
“So much of the focus has been on heroin or prescription pills,” he said. “And what we’re realizing is we’re treating the disease of the addiction. We’re seeing a resurgence of methamphetamine. Alcohol has been a tremendous contributor. So the problem is really substance use disorder, not a specific substance.”
Fentanyl is also the leading contributor to overdose deaths, according to the study. Hesseltine said Kentucky is seeing a decrease in the number of overdose deaths. He said while the number of people dying has decreased, that does not mean the number of people overdosing has. Having Narcan more readily available and more investment in treatment resources has helped save lives, but there is still more work to do, he said.
Last year, Centerstone expanded its services for clients by adding an Addiction Stabilization Unit.
“We opened in June, and this program is really designed for people presenting in crisis," Hesseltine said. "We’ve seen over 900 people since June."
Typically, a person needs to be actively withdrawing for treatments to be covered. This new unit, funded by grants, gives addicts more immediate access to treatment resources.
“We’re able to triage, stabilize and then engage them in treatment services,” he said.
Hesseltine said Centerstone knew the unit was needed, but they were overwhelmed by the response, showing more works needs to be done.
“Being at the epicenter of significant substance problems, Kentucky is positioned also to be at the forefront of unique solutions,” he said. “It’s not all doom and gloom. There is hope. We know treatment works. We know recovery is possible. And Kentucky is in a position where we really need to focus efforts on that process of recovery.”
Hesseltine said the commonwealth needs to continue to invest funds in treatment options in order to make them more readily available. He said there also needs to be a continued emphasis on connecting those in treatment with stable housing and career options.
To learn more about resources offered through Centerstone’s Addiction Recovery Center, click here or call 502-583-3951.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.