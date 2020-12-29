LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Lottery officials have revealed the retailer that sold a Powerball ticket worth $2 million.
According to a news release, the ticket was sold at the Max Fuel Express located at 400 US 62W in Princeton, Ky.
The winning ticket for the drawing on Dec. 26 matched the five white ball numbers but not the Power Ball, winning the game's second prize. That prize is normally $1 million, but the winner chose the Power Play option. The Power Play number for Saturday's drawing was 2, meaning any non-jackpot prize was multiplied by 2.
The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday night's drawing were:
10-24-27-35-53, with a Powerball of 18
If the player had matched the Powerball, the jackpot was $341 million. The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is an estimated $363 million before taxes.
Last week, a Louisville man claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize for matching the white numbers but not the Mega Ball. He bought his ticket at the Speedway on Shelbyville Road in Middletown.
Winners have 180 days to claim the prize at the lottery's headquarters in Louisville, but must schedule an appointment to claim the prize because of COVID-19 restrictions. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 800-937-8946.
Lottery officials advise all players to immediately sign the back of winning tickets and keep them in a secure location.
