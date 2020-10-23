LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A computer problem at Kentucky Lottery terminals caused some players of the Tic Tac Cash game to mistakenly think they bought a winning ticket.
In a release, the lottery says a software problem caused tickets sold Sunday, Oct. 18, and Monday, Oct. 19, had symbols or images that aren't part of the game. The Fast Play game works like a scratch-off where players match symbols to see if they've won a prize.
Tic Tac Cash tickets printed at some terminals earlier this week had symbols that did not belong, including a double exclamation mark and a half-star with an exclamation mark. Players tried to cash tickets that were not winners or the tickets were not for the prize they thought they had won. Lottery officials say the tickets with the errors will scan correctly, when you check to see if you've won.
Here are the symbols that are part of the official game rules that can appear on each ticket:
The Kentucky Lottery says the game vendor, IGT, did a software update on Sunday morning that caused the problem. It estimates nearly 500 tickets were printed with the wrong symbols. Ticket sales were shut down before noon on Monday, and IGT patched the software for the affected machines.
Players should know that state laws governing the Kentucky Lottery do not allow prizes to be awarded for tickets printed with an error. But IGT has proposed a program for players affected by the problem. If you have one of the tickets in question, send an email to help@kylottery.com with details. You can also call the Kentucky Lottery customer service line toll-free at 877-789-4532
