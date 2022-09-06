LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man died in a three-car crash late Monday night on the Western Kentucky Parkway near Caneyville.
In a news release Tuesday, Kentucky State Police said the driver of a pickup truck abruptly changed lanes and crashed into the back of another truck driven by 49-year-old Barry Embry of Caneyville. Embry was stopped in the slow lane behind a dump truck with mechanical issues to help protect the driver.
The force of the impact sent Embry's truck into the back of the dump truck. He died at the scene.
The other two drivers weren't hurt.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.