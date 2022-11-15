LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hart County man said he was "shaking so bad" after winning $777,000 on a scratch-off ticket.
In a release, The Kentucky Lottery said Eddie Polston of Munfordville bought a $20 Mega 7 Limited Edition ticket last week. He scratched it off after getting to work, and when he got to the last spot on the ticket, he saw the "777." That means the prize is multiplied by seven.
"When I saw the triple sevens, I was hoping it was at least ten dollars but then I saw the three ones," Polston said. Turns out, the prize amount shown was $111,000, making it $777,000 after the multiplier was applied.
Polston went back to the the Five Star on Main Street in Munfordville where he bought the ticket. The clerk confirmed his win. "She scanned it, and screamed so loud. I was speechless."
"I couldn't hold onto anything. I dropped the ticket because I was shaking so bad," Polston told lottery officials.
Polston drove to Kentucky Lottery headquarters the next day where he received a check for $551,670 after taxes. He plans to pay off bills with his prize.
Five Star receives a $7,770 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
