LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A stop at the gas station paid off in a big way for a Kentucky man.
He bought a $5 scratch-off and won $75,000. Leslie Berryman bought six $5 Grillin & Chillin Scratch-off at a Five Star in Russell Springs.
The Lawrenceburg man then uncovered the game's top prize of $75,000.
Berryman told lottery officials he was so nervous that he flipped the ticket over and scratched the other tickets before going back to find he won.
Berryman and his fiancé said they plan to use the winnings towards a down payment on a house.
"We’ve struggled all of our lives and we’re finally at a place where we don’t need the money but it will make a big difference in our lives," his fiancé, Krystal Luster, said in a news release.
