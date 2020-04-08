LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky may relax some high school graduation requirements for the class of 2020, given the hardship caused by social distancing and the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, the state board of education will consider two proposals in response to COVID-19.
One would cut all elective requirements, taking the number of credits needed for graduation from 22 to 15. Only credits in math, English, science, social studies, physical education, health and art would be required to obtain a diploma.
The second option keeps the credit load at 22 hours, but asks local school boards to remove requirements added at the district level, like capstone courses, community service work or senior projects.
The state has already waived a new civics test requirement that was to take effect with this year's seniors.
"We want to absolutely do what's best for our students," said Kentucky Department of Education Associate Commissioner Amanda Ellis. "We want to make sure their work is honored and that their hard work is recognized and that we don't have extra steps in the system that would have a negative consequence."
COVID-19 created an education crisis as schools throughout the country abruptly closed to ensure that social distancing orders were observed. While many have switched to online learning, the change left many seniors in a lurch. It has put graduation ceremonies, prom and all senior activities in flux, with the strong possibility that they will be canceled.
"I don't think anyone understands what we're going through unless you're a senior going through this," said Mercy Academy senior Alex Rapp. "We want to scream from the rooftops that this sucks, but we don't feel like we can because we're not at least dying or anything. We feel like our complaints won't help but we at least want it acknowledged."
Rapp crafted a digital letter this week and posted the video to YouTube for her classmates and seniors across the country. Titled, "A Letter to the Class of 2020," the video is both a testimonial and a connection piece that tells fellow seniors they're not the only ones feeling jilted, while offering encouragement that it will be okay.
"We are a class that is unsure and upset and we have every right to be," Rapp says in the piece. "So just remember our class, and that we need your support now more than ever."
Throughout the six-minute video, Rapp continually offers encouragement to her peers.
"We're so much stronger than everyone thinks, and I feel like that needed to be expressed not only to the class of 2020," Rapp said.
They say you'll never forget your senior year, and for the class of 2020, the words couldn’t be more true.
"It's a big deal, and we hurt for them," Ellis said.
The Kentucky Board of Education will take up the subject of 2020 education requirements at its next meeting on Thursday.
