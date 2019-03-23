LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man was killed when he hit a car head on while riding his motorcycle in Madison, Indiana.
The crash happened Friday around 7:46 p.m. on Lanier Drive (SR7), near Clifty Drive, in Madison, Indiana State Police said in a news release on Saturday.
Police say their preliminary investigation into the two-car crash revealed that Justin Blankenship, 30, of Carrollton, Kentucky, was riding his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the northbound lane of Lanier Drive.
For unknown reasons, Blankenship left the northbound lane and entered the southbound lane, hitting a Chevrolet Cobalt head on.
The driver of the Cobalt received minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.
Blankenship died at the scene from his injuries. Police don't believe he was wearing a helmet.
Toxicology results for both drivers are pending and the investigation is ongoing by ISP.
