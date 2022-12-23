LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On one of the coldest days in Kentucky history, the interstates kept national guard members pretty busy.
As the winter storm pounded the state with snow, ice, dangerously cold temperatures and high winds, the national guard was deployed after part of Interstate 71 shut down in both directions Friday morning in Gallatin County.
"It became completely impassable in the early morning hours," Maj. Gen. Hal Lamberton said. "People were literally stranded out there and their cars got stuck. They ran out of gas. People had been in their cars for several hours. The heaters were not working any longer."
Authorities said there were multiple collisions in the area overnight, and multiple vehicles were hit. Also, a backup on Interstate 64 in Scott County was also caused by multiple accidents.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said three people died as a result of the storm: two from car accidents, and the other was a homeless person.
"Stay inside. Stay off the roads," he said. "The last-minute shopping is not worth it if it would cost you your life."
In Louisville first responders shared a similar message, encouraging home safety for the remainder of the week
"Use those space heaters safely and appropriately," said Jordan Yuodis, public information officer for Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS. "Make sure you are not opening your stove to heat your home. If you have to use those generators, keep those at least 15 feet away from the house."
The Kentucky National Guard said the five units deployed across the state will continue to monitor and assist throughout the holiday weekend.
