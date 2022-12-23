LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear set a strong message Friday morning about the bitter cold weather gripping the commonwealth.
"Stay inside. Stay off the roads," he said at a 10 a.m. news conference from Frankfort. "The last-minute shopping is not worth it if it would cost you your life."
The rain, quick freeze, snow and steep drop in temperatures are being blamed for two large crashes on Kentucky interstates. A major accident backed up traffic and closed part of Interstate 71 in Gallatin County near Glencoe. That's near mile marker 62. Northbound lanes of I-71 were closed hours after the Friday morning crash, with traffic rerouted at exits 57 and 62.
The other backup on Interstate 64 in Scott County was caused by multiple accidents.
Beshear also reported two people died as a result of the winter storm. One person was homeless. The other was a good Samaritan hit by a car helping a stranded motorist in Pulaski County.
Beshear said crews will continue to work on the roads but encouraged everyone to remain indoors.
