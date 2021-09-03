LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the Kentucky Army National Guard are traveling to Louisiana to provide aid after Hurricane Ida.
Around 80-100 members of the 617th Military Police Company from Richmond is expected to arrive in Louisiana on Sept. 4 to assist the Louisiana National Guard for several weeks, according to a news release.
While in Louisiana, the service members will provide civil support and help with recovery and relief after people were forced to abandon thousands of homes and businesses in search of safety from the Category 4 hurricane.
"This isn't the first time they have been hit, nor is this the first time we responded to their call," Brig. Gen. Haldane Lamberton said in a news release. "Our guardsmen are always ready. We have a diverse and skilled force ready to support Louisiana and its citizens in this time of need."
According to a news release, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana adjutant general Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell requested Kentucky troops.
The Kentucky company has previously participated in the Iraq War and served in a mission supporting the southwest border.
