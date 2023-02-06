LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky native became a Grammy-award winner on Sunday night.
Carly Pearce, a country singer, won her first Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Ashley McBryde. Their winning song "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" was on Pearce's 2021 album.
Pearce was born and raised in Taylor Mill in Kenton County. She left Kentucky at 16 years old for a job at Dollywood.
Peace, 32, began performing professionally as a teenager. She was awarded Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2021 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.
She joined the Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and was inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in 2022.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.