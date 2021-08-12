LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amid the surge of coronavirus cases statewide, Kentucky is now offering vaccinated residents what they call a "safe-cation."
In hopes of getting more residents vaccinated, state officials launched "Vax and Visit KY" on Thursday, offer Kentuckians a chance to win a round of golf and overnight stays at state parks.
“Offering vaccine incentives to Kentucky State Parks will not only boost travel revenue in local communities, but also ensure that Kentucky continues to be seen as a safe travel destination post pandemic," Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry said.
The contest, which opens Thursday, will have three drawings on Sept. 9, Sept. 23 and Oct. 7.
In each drawing, 10 Kentuckians can win a stay overnight at Dale Hollow, Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, Lake Barkley, Barren River and Kentucky Dam Village, golf rounds at any of the 13 state park golf courses and an overnight stay at campgrounds.
To enter the drawing, click here.
As of Thursday, 2,286,200 Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 5,500 residents were vaccinated in the past day, according to a news release.
During Beshear's news conference on Thursday, health officials issued a desperate plea for people to get vaccinated.
"The death and the pain is preventable. The school closures, the business closures, nursing home shutdowns... all of it is preventable this time," Katie Gross, a nurse-executive with Thomson-Hood Veterans Center said.
The state is also offering $1 million and college scholarships to those who have been vaccinated. The last drawing in that vaccine lottery will take place on Aug. 27.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.