LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Kentucky residents who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are going to become millionaires.
The drawing is part of a "Team KY Shot at a Million" incentive announced by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday to convince unvaccinated Kentuckians to roll up their sleeves and get the shot.
"Starting right now, your shot of hope is starting to get a lot more interesting," Gov. Beshear told reporters.
Gov Beshear says three drawings will be held on July 1, July 29 and Aug. 26. The winners will be announced the following days, on July 2, July 30 and Aug. 27.
Anyone wishing to have their name added to the pool of potential winners must register online. To be eligible for the million-dollar drawings, participants must be aged 18 or older, and must have received their first COVID-19 vaccine.
"Everyone who registers now is eligible for all three drawings," Gov. Besshear said.
To register for any of these drawings, click here.
Younger Kentucky residents aged 12 to 17 are eligible to enter a drawing to receive full-ride scholarships to a Kentucky public colleges, universities, technical or trade schools. Those scholarships include tuition, room-and-board and books. Fifteen young people will be drawn to receive these scholarships.
To apply, residents must have received their first COVID-19 vaccine. The scholarship recipients will be drawn on the same days as the million-dollar recipients, with five names being drawn per day.
"What a great opportunity Kentucky," Gov. Beshear said. "Do not pass this up."
