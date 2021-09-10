LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Beginning on Oct. 1, theatergoers attending any indoor performances at Kentucky Performing Arts venues will be required to be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test, the organization announced Friday.
The new policy, which begins on Oct. 1, requires that guests either be fully vaccinated by the time of the performance or have proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of performance time.
"With the rise of COVID-19 cases and the increasing threat of the Delta variant, we are putting these protocols in place to create the safest possible environment," Kentucky Performing Arts President and CEO Kim Baker said in a statement.
Officials say the new protocols "are necessary to allow Kentucky Performing Arts venues to remain open."
The policy will impact those attending performances at PNC Broadway in Louisville, the Kentucky Opera, the Louisville Ballet, the Louisville Orchestra, StageOne Family Theatre, the Brown Theatre and Old Forester's Paristown Hall.
A mask requirement is also in place at all venues. For audience members between the ages of 5 and 12, a negative PCR test will also be required for entry.
Staff and volunteers at the venues are required to be vaccinated, and will undergo regular testing, according to a news release.
