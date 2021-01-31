LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has seen a decrease in COVID-19 cases statewide for the third straight week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday.
Kentucky health officials reported 1,768 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, along with 31 deaths in which the coronavirus was a contributing factor.
The state's positivity rate also continues to decline, dropping slightly on Sunday to 8.81%, down from 8.82% on Saturday. The positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, dropped below 10% on Monday for the first time since Dec. 31, according to Beshear's office.
Across the state, 1,327 are currently hospitalized with the respiratory virus, according to Kentucky Public Health, and 173 were on ventilators.
The governor said he will discuss the state's recent COVID-19 trends and "how the state continues to vaccinate faster than it receives doses" during a news conference Monday.
As of Sunday, health care professionals had administered 409,797 doses of the vaccine statewide, according to the state's vaccination dashboard. To find out what phase of the vaccine plan you are in, click here.
The state on Thursday announced four regional vaccination sites, including the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. The other three sites are located in Danville and Paducah. Beshear said he expects to announce more regional sites each Thursday.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
