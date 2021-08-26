LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky representative is under fire after a now-deleted social media post.
Thomas Massie tweeted a picture of a person's hand with a number along the wrist. The photo says "If you have to carry a card on you to gain access to a restaurant, venue or an event in your own country, that's no longer a free country."
Massie, who represents Kentucky's 4th Congressional District, did not write anything alongside the image.
"Denigrating the victims and survivors of the Holocaust just to score cheap political points is ignorant, shameful, and has no place in our politics or American society," the Kentucky Democratic Party said in a statement.
"It should not fall to Kentucky’s Jewish community to continuously assail these demented political games. I hope all leaders, including Massie’s GOP colleagues, join us in denouncing this behavior. The Kentucky I know is and deserves better.”
Massie has since deleted the tweet.
